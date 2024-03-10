“So disappointing for him” – Ange Postecoglou reveals the extent of Micky van de Ven’s injury

Ange Postecoglou has revealed the extent of Micky van de Ven’s injury after the Dutch centre-back limped off during Sunday’s clash.

Tottenham Hotspur put themselves in pole position to regain fourth spot in the Premier League table with a 4-0 thrashing at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs now sit just two points behind Unai Emery’s side as they also hold a game in hand against London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

But it wasn’t all good news for the visitors, as defender Van de Ven was forced off with what seemed like potentially another hamstring injury.

Tottenham fans will no doubt be concerned about the issue, with the 22-year-old also suffering a hamstring injury against Chelsea earlier this season which ruled him out for months.

Speaking after the game, Postecoglou revealed the extent of the injury.

“I’m not sure, he doesn’t think it’s anything too significant.” He said via Football.London.

“So disappointing for him because he was outstanding again up until that point. Great for Radu to come in, his first significant game-time in a big game and i thought he handled it really well.”

The approaching March international break could give the Dutch international two weeks to rest as he will no doubt be vital for the club’s Champions League push at the end of the season.