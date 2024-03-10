AC Milan, the Serie A powerhouse, have decided to lessen their pursuit of Lloyd Kelly, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, as the summer transfer window approaches.

Kelly’s contract with Bournemouth is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has declined to renew it thus far. It’s anticipated that he will depart the Cherries on a free transfer next summer, attracting interest from multiple clubs eager to sign him.

Tottenham are one of the clubs contemplating acquiring the 25-year-old centre-back on a free transfer. While AC Milan have also shown interest in Kelly, the atmosphere at the San Siro, as reported by Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, has shifted.

AC Milan no longer want Bournemouth’s Kelly

The Rossoneri have tempered their interest in securing a deal for the Bournemouth defender in the upcoming summer transfer window. Kelly’s injury issues this season have dissuaded them, leading AC Milan to explore alternative targets. Consequently, the Serie A giants are unlikely to pursue the 25-year-old defender in the next transfer window.

Kelly has started just 12 games in the Premier League this season, averaging 72 minutes per appearance. This is clearly an issue which is serving as a put-off for interested parties such as AC Milan and maybe even Tottenham Hotspur.