Tottenham have thrashed Aston Villa 4-0 at Villa Park to secure a massive win in the race for top 4.

Spurs trailed fourth-placed Villa by 5 points but had a game in hand, making a win imperative to keep their Champions League qualification aspirations alive. And Tottenham rose to the occasion.

The first half was frustrating, but they came out in the second half with much more intent.

James Maddison opened the scoring in the 50th minute, followed swiftly by Brennan Johnson, who doubled Tottenham’s lead just three minutes later.

Aston Villa’s hopes took a blow when captain John McGinn received a red card for a reckless challenge on Udogie, reducing them to 10 men.

With a man advantage, Spurs seized control of the match. In stoppage time, they further extended their lead with two quick-fire goals.

Heung-min Son showcased his clinical finishing, converting Kulusevksi’s pass into the net with a superb first-time shot.

And 3 minutes later, Son turned provider as he set up Timo Werner who fired home past the keeper with a brilliant first time finish.

Watch the goals below:

Son seals a PERFECT day for Spurs! ? pic.twitter.com/PqWsw39cdX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 10, 2024

ANOTHER ONE! Timo Werner with a great finish to make it 4-0 to Spurs ?? pic.twitter.com/FMl7jJQZV2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 10, 2024

The win reduces the gap between the two clubs to just 2 points and if Spurs win their game in hand, they will go ahead of Villa to claim the 4th spot.