Tottenham set to battle London rivals for signature of £43 million star

Tottenham are reportedly set to join the race for Spanish winger Nico Williams but will have to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea for his signature.

Since arriving at the North London club in the summer, Ange Postecoglou has done an incredible job at turning the attitude around at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After several years of a tepid and conservative style of football, the Australian manager has allowed his side to play with a freedom and proactiveness that has once again, endeared them to the fanbase.

But there are still a number of positions which require reinforcements, with a new winger at the top of the transfer shortlist.

Timo Werner is currently on loan from RB Leipzig but according to the Mirror, Spurs may look for a permanent deal for a younger star.

The report claims that Tottenham are considering rivalling both their London rivals, Arsenal and Chelsea, for the signature of 21-year-old winger, Williams.

The Spanish international has been sensational for Athletic Bilbao this season grabbing 3 goals and 7 assists in just 22 games.

He may be available for a very good price as well with reports claiming that he has a £43 million release clause in his contract.

Spurs will be hoping that they can secure Champions League football this year to put them in better standing for his signature, with their clash against Aston Villa on Sunday the perfect opportunity to do so.