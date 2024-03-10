Unai Emery urges Aston Villa to be more mature after Tottenham loss

The Aston Villa boss was not happy with his side’s performance during their 4-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

In a pivotal game in this season’s Champions League race, Aston Villa left the door ajar for rivals Tottenham Hotspur as they were thrashed 4-0 at home.

James Maddison opened the scoring just after the break before Brennan Johnson then doubled the visitor’s advantage three minutes later.

Things then went from bad to worse for Aston Villa as John McGinn took a vicious swipe at Destiny Udogie as the full-back broke down the pitch.

Son Heung-Min and Timo Werner bagged added time goals to pile the misery onto Unai Emery’s side.

The Spanish manager was clearly not happy after the game as he slammed his team’s maturity in the second half.

“In the second half, the first two goals were crazy. After the red card it was more difficult to get a result. We have to control our emotions, even when we are losing 2-0.” He said via Birmingham Live.

“We have a responsibility to be mature.”

Tottenham now sit just two points behind Villa in fifth place but also holds a game in hand which will be against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

But Emery must quickly turn his side’s attention to the second leg Europa League tie against Ajax before a huge clash at the London Stadium against West Ham.