Video: Alexis Mac Allister scores from the spot to equalise for Liverpool early in the second half

Liverpool have got themselves back in the game after Darwin Nunez won a penalty in the 47th minute. 

Alexis Mac Allister demonstrated remarkable composure as he converted from the spot to draw Liverpool level against Manchester City early in the second half.

The penalty was awarded after Ederson fouled Darwin Nunez in the box. With nerves of steel, the Liverpool midfielder unleashes a powerful strike into the net, igniting jubilation among the Anfield faithful as they erupt in celebration of the crucial equaliser.

Watch below:

