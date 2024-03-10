Video: James Maddison gives Tottenham the lead just 5 minutes into the second half

James Maddison has given Tottenham the lead against Aston Villa with a great finish.

The breakthrough came just 5 minutes into the second half.

The goal came after Porro orchestrated a swift attack, combining brilliantly with Kulusevski who passed it down to Sarr.

The young Senegalese races down the right and puts in a brilliant cross in the danger area where Maddison is there to poke it into the net between the two defenders.

Watch the goal below:

