Video: James Maddison gives Tottenham the lead just 5 minutes into the second half

James Maddison has given Tottenham the lead against Aston Villa with a great finish.
The breakthrough came just 5 minutes into the second half.
The goal came after Porro orchestrated a swift attack, combining brilliantly with Kulusevski who passed it down to Sarr.
The young Senegalese races down the right and puts in a brilliant cross in the danger area where Maddison is there to poke it into the net between the two defenders.
Watch the goal below:
"A pivotal goal in a pivotal match!"
James Maddison opens the scoring! ? pic.twitter.com/3QUvHAgEll
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 10, 2024