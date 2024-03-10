Video: John McGinn sent off for horrible tackle on Destiny Udogie

Aston Villa captain John McGinn, receives a red card for a reckless tackle on Destiny Udogie, escalating the team’s troubles as they are reduced to 10 men.

The situation worsens for the home side as Udogie is taken out by a nasty challenge by McGinn, prompting the referee to show him a dtraifht red card.

The tackle appeared malicious which would explain the furious reaction from the players.

Watch the incident:

McGinn’s actions have dealt Aston Villa a severe blow, leaving them with an uphill battle ahead as they now face the daunting task of overcoming their numerical disadvantage.