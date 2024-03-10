Video: John McGinn sent off for horrible tackle on Destiny Udogie

Aston Villa FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Aston Villa captain John McGinn, receives a red card for a reckless tackle on Destiny Udogie, escalating the team’s troubles as they are reduced to 10 men.

The situation worsens for the home side as Udogie is taken out by a nasty challenge by McGinn, prompting the referee to show him a dtraifht red card.

The tackle appeared malicious which would explain the furious reaction from the players.

Watch the incident:

More Stories / Latest News
Jamie Carragher reveals why Liverpool could have the edge in title clash
Liverpool vs Man City lineups: No Konate, Salah on bench, Haaland leads Cityzens’ attack
Video: Brennan Johnson extends Tottenham’s lead with a great finish

McGinn’s actions have dealt Aston Villa a severe blow, leaving them with an uphill battle ahead as they now face the daunting task of overcoming their numerical disadvantage.

More Stories John McGinn

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.