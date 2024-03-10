Video: Kevin De Bruyne involved in heated argument with Pep Guardiola after substitution

The Manchester City midfielder was clearly not happy with Pep Guardiola’s decision to sub him off on Sunday evening.

The title race has been blown right open after Manchester City drew 1-1 with Liverpool away at Anfield on Sunday as their 14-year winless streak continues.

After a dominant 20 minutes from the treble winners, they opened the scoring thanks to a smart corner from Kevin De Bruyne which John Stones turned in at the near post.

But Liverpool did not submit and dragged themselves back into the contest thanks to an Alexis Mac Allister penalty after a mistake from Ederson.

Then in the 69th minute, Guardiola chose to replace De Bruyne with Mateo Kovacic and the City midfielder clearly did not agree.

بيب يراضي دي بروين Please follow this account :@iT7HD pic.twitter.com/2jiSdGLLZR — لـــيـــفربول x مان سيــتي 🎥 (@LatoyiaLat31162) March 10, 2024

Video courtesy of Bein Sports.