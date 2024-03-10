Watford have parted ways with manager Valerien Ismael following their defeat to Coventry City yesterday, with Coventry rallying from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory.

Ismael’s tenure this season saw Watford secure 11 wins, 12 draws, and suffer 14 defeats, leaving them just six points above the relegation zone.

The disappointing result against Coventry prompted the club’s board to make the decision for a change.

In an official statement, Watford expressed gratitude to Ismael and his staff for their dedication and commitment but stated that the board believes it is the right time for a managerial change to improve results.

The club statement read (via Sky Sports) :

“The Hornets thank Valerien and his staff for their dedication and commitment, however the club’s board considers it an appropriate time to make a change in order to improve results.”

To fill the managerial void, Watford have appointed former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley as the interim manager.

The 34-year-old spent a significant portion of his career at Watford.

Initially joining the club on various loan spells, Cleverley completed a permanent move in 2017, making 181 appearances, scoring 19 goals, and providing 15 assists.

Cleverley’s appointment marks Watford’s 21st managerial change since the Pozzo family took control of the club in 2012, highlighting the ownership’s reputation for being ruthless.

Watford’s next fixture is an away trip to Birmingham next Saturday.