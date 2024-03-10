David Moyes was once more infuriated as his West Ham team were once again not awarded a crucial late penalty, marking the second occurrence in a week.

Despite trailing 2-0 at halftime, goals from Lucas Paqueta and substitute Danny Ings enabled the Hammers to come back and secure a 2-2 draw against relegation candidates Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Yet, Moyes believed his team deserved a chance to secure a victory from the penalty spot when Burnley’s midfielder Sander Berge unintentionally headed onto his own arm late in the game.

This incident occurred just four days after West Ham were denied a penalty in the final moments of their Europa League first-leg loss to Freiburg. This result leaves them with the task of overturning a 1-0 deficit to advance to the quarter-finals in Thursday’s home leg.

David Moyes berates shocking referee decisions during West Ham’s draw to Burnley

The West Ham boss exclaimed in his post-match reaction: “Sander Berge heads the ball or tries to head the ball in front and it hits his arms. We had a decision not unlike that this midweek. There have been quite a few decisions today which really went against us.

“I’m saying if your arms are in the wrong place and you head against it why would you not be punished?”

Moyes expressed his overall dissatisfaction with the referee Darren England’s performance. Before Ings scored the equaliser, an effort by Ings was disallowed due to the narrowest offside call against Michail Antonio in the build-up.

“The decisions today went so badly against us – the offside for the goal.”

He added: “There is one in the first half where the linesman puts his flag up and Jarrod Bowen is onside. Even if he wasn’t, the rules are supposed to be that you wait until he’s got to be sure he’s offside.”