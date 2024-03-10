West Ham to battle with Aston Villa and Manchester United for talented 23-year-old

West Ham are poised to compete with both Manchester United and Aston Villa for the signing of talented Italian defender Raoul Bellanova.

Given the likely departures of Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson at the end of the season, it’s unsurprising that West Ham are exploring potential replacements According to TMW, one option under consideration is promising right-back Raoul Bellanova.

Torino acquired him last summer for a mere €7 million, but his valuation has already tripled since then given his excellent campaign. The 23-year-old right-back has emerged as one of the top performers for Torino this season, tallying one goal and providing five assists in 27 Serie A appearances.

West Ham want Torino standout Raoul Bellanova

Securing his signature won’t be straightforward for the Hammers, as both Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly considering making a move. The appeal of Champions League football at Villa Park or the prestige of playing for the Red Devils could pose significant competition for the Irons.

West Ham face a significant depth problem across almost all positions in defence, with their backup options falling short in quality. It’s anticipated that this issue will be addressed during the summer transfer window. Undoubtedly, players of Bellanova’s ilk will certainly improve their squad depth.