Arsenal predicted line up to take on Porto: One change from Brentford win, injury to keep big name out

Arsenal face one of the most important games of their season so far as they take on Porto in tomorrow night’s Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have been in superb form in the Premier League recently, winning eight games in a row, but during that run they also suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat away to Porto in the first leg of this tie.

After such a long wait to return to this competition, Arsenal won’t want to be dropping out early, especially as there’s a case for saying Mikel Arteta has done such a good job with them that they might be serious contenders to win it for the first time in their history.

Arsenal will surely be favourites to overcome Porto, but they’re clearly a team that can’t be taken lightly as they showed in the first game.

Arteta’s men weren’t at their best that night, but what about tomorrow? Could this line up below be the right selection to prevent an upset in this tie?

Arsenal predicted line up to take on Porto…

As the line up above shows, Arsenal are not quite at full strength due to Gabriel Martinelli looking doubtful for this game, meaning we will almost certainly see Leandro Trossard starting again as he did against Brentford.

In fact, the only change from the 2-1 win over the Bees will be David Raya coming in in place of Aaron Ramsdale in goal, with the Spanish shot-stopper being ineligible to play against his parent club on Saturday.

All in all, this is surely a strong enough team for Arsenal to overcome that 1-0 deficit, especially as the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and even Declan Rice have been in such fine scoring form recently.

Arsenal recently put six past West Ham and Sheffield United, as well as five past Burnley and four past Newcastle, so they’ll be hoping to find something similar tomorrow night in order to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.