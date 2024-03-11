Aston Villa are reportedly looking to sell striker Jhon Duran at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Colombian striker has not been able to live up to the expectations since his move to the West Midlands club and he has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot as well.

It seems that Aston Villa would be ready to cash in on him for a fee of around €30 – 40 million in the summer.

Italian outfit Napoli are keen on the attacker and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement.

Aston Villa need more attacking depth in the side and they have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins. It remains to be seen whether they decide to bring in another striker in the summer after the departure of Duran.

The 20-year-old striker is a talented player with a big future ahead of him, but it has not worked out for him in the Premier League. He will look to get his career back on track with regular football elsewhere.