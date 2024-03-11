Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho is doing well out on loan at Hull City in the second half of this season, and there’s been some talk of him potentially staying there permanently.

Fabrizio Romano has responded to the speculation, however, to play down talk of anything being decided now as there are still too many factors that will remain uncertain for a little while longer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Hull haven’t had Carvalho for long enough to make a more long-term decision on his future, while at Liverpool it remains key to get a new sporting director and manager in before working out what to do with Carvalho and other players.

The young Portuguese starlet will be happy to be getting back to his best after a difficult spell of not playing much for LFC, while he also struggled to get on the pitch much during a spell on loan at RB Leipzig earlier this season, which ended up being cut short so another loan deal could be arranged.

Still, it seems any talk of a permanent move to Hull is premature, according to Romano.

Carvalho transfer situation won’t be decided yet for multiple reasons, says Romano

Discussing the latest speculation about the former Fulham youngster, Romano said: “I can also guarantee no decision has been made on Fabio Carvalho’s future, and talks have not even started.”

He added: “Hull are super happy with the player since signing him on loan, but I’m sure this is not something you decide now; also Liverpool are still waiting for new director, new manager…so there are too many factors before deciding on the player’s future, it will take time.

Liverpool fans may have mixed feelings about Carvalho’s future as he’s not really lived up to his potential so far, but it might be that this loan at Hull is just what he needs before returning to Anfield to compete for a first-team place again.