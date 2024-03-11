Chelsea make offer to 48-year-old to become their next manager

According to reports originating from Spain, Chelsea have extended an offer to a manager to take over as their next manager.

Girona manager Michel has reportedly received an offer from the Blues to take over for Mauricio Pochettino, according to AS.

Pochettino is reportedly under a great deal of pressure following a run of subpar performances and results that have dropped them into the bottom half of the standings.

After losing to Liverpool at Wembley, they also witnessed an opportunity to win their first title under Todd Boehly’s leadership slip through their fingers.

Additionally, according to reports, some board members have started doing background checks on a number of possible successors.

There are reportedly contenders from the Premier League and other leagues being considered to replace the Argentine in the event that he is fired.

Chelsea have already made an offer

According to latest reports, one contender has received an opportunity to succeed Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Girona manager Michel is considering an offer after having an incredible season in Spain thus far.

Right now, his team sit in second place in the league, only behind the brilliant Real Madrid of Carlo Ancelotti.

It seems unlikely that Pochettino will be able to turn things around in West London given the volume and frequency of stories indicating that a new manager is being lined up.

Is Michel the right man for Chelsea?

Another concern is whether Michel is the best person to take the Chelsea job. It’s still unclear if he can meet the high expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Since taking over in 2021, Michel has made Girona into one of La Liga’s top teams but the demands of English football and the expectations from a Chelsea manager are different.

Michel has only started gaining recognition recently and he is young in his managerial career. Chelsea fans have made no secret of their desire to have former manager Jose Mourinho back at the club by chanting his name during their 2-2 draw against Brentford.