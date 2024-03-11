Chelsea ready to sell 15 players this summer, change in transfer policy needed

Since the arrival of Todd Boehly in 2022, Chelsea’s transfer policy has been ineffective even though the American owner has had the right idea in mind.

The Blues have bought a lot of young talent and the hope is that they all grow together to become a very strong squad in the future. However, the West London club have forgotten about the here and now, which requires some more experienced players to lead this young group.

Fans of the club will be hoping that an older selection of players come through the door at Stamford Bridge this summer and they will most likely want to see less money spent as well.

Chelsea have built a squad worth over £1billion and it has done nothing but disappoint. However, before signing anyone, the Premier League giants will have to sell multiple stars to stay on the safe side of financial fair play

Chelsea set to sell 15 players this summer

According to football.london, Chelsea are ready to sell 15 players this summer as they admit defeat in their disastrous transfer policy. The Blues hope to bring in a large sum of cash and that will be used to strengthen Mauricio Pochettino’s squad further.

Some of the players on the transfer list that have been named in the report are Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Noni Madueke, Raheem Sterling and Romelu Lukaku.

Most of the names are not very important players to Pochettino or the future of Chelsea so the Argentinian coach could easily replace them with better talent ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.