RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga club and journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that he could be a quality option for Chelsea.

The Blues need to bring in attacking reinforcements at the end of the season and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the 20-year-old Slovenian international.

Sesko is highly rated across Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. The striker has 11 goals across all competitions this season, and he’s likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

Ben Jacobs believes that Chelsea have a youth-led project and Sesko would tick the right boxes for them. It is no secret that Chelsea need to bring in an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign Sesko in the summer.

He said to Give Me Sport: “Sesko I think is very interesting. But it wouldn’t surprise me if he ticks boxes for Chelsea and their youth-led project.”

Benjamin Sesko will come at a premium for Chelsea

Signing the Slovenian will not be easy and he has a long-term contract with the German club. RB Leipzig will not want to let him leave any time soon. Chelsea will probably have to shell out a premium in order to convince the Bundesliga outfit.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play for Chelsea could be an attractive option for the 20-year-old striker. It would be a major step up in his career. However, he needs to focus on his development at this stage of his career. He should only move to Chelsea if they can guarantee him regular first team action. Sesko cannot afford to sit on the bench at a big club right now.

Meanwhile, paying a premium for the Slovenian striker could be difficult for Chelsea in the summer. They are expected to miss out on Champions League qualification and they will need to balance the books. They are unlikely to be able to spend freely without selling some of their first-team players.