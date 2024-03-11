Video: Cole Palmer shines for Chelsea again with beautiful goal vs Newcastle

Chelsea are back in front at Stamford Bridge in their Premier League clash with Newcastle and it came courtesy of their player of the season so far, Cole Palmer.

The midfielder has been exceptional since moving from Man City this summer and has produced incredible numbers for the Blues.

Across 36 games this season, the 21-year-old has scored 15 goals and produced a further 11 assists for his teammates – which includes his goal and assist on Monday night.

Palmer’s goal at Stamford Bridge was another moment of quality from the Englishman and fans of the London club will hope their team can now hold onto this lead.

Watch: Cole Palmer produces beautiful goal to give Chelsea lead

"This kid is something special!" ? Cole Palmer has done it again ? pic.twitter.com/YPpQyTEOo0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 11, 2024