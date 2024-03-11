Video: Cristiano Ronaldo misses from three yards as Al-Nassr eliminated from Champions League

Al-Nassr have been eliminated from the AFC Champions League but it may have been different had Cristiano Ronaldo scored from three yards out.

Abu Dhabi-based Al Ain led the quarter-final tie 1-0 from the first leg and the second was a thriller in Saudi Arabia.

The match on Monday night finished 4-3 to Al-Nassr as the Saudi club came from 3-0 down on aggregate to take the tie to penalties at 4-4.

Ronaldo’s team would lose 3-1 in the shoot-out but it could have been different had the Portuguese superstar scored from three yards out with the match level at 2-2.

The shot was one of the misses of the season as the 39-year-old exited the biggest competition in Asia.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s miss of the season contender