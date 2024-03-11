David Moyes believes fringe West Ham player Danny Ings deserves more minutes until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old kept the Hammers from losing to Burnley yesterday with his late goal at London Stadium.

Following yesterday’s extremely annoying 2-2 draw with Burnley at the London Stadium, the Scottish boss spoke to the media.

“It’s the sort of game when we’re on top and making chances, then Danny over his career has been brilliant at it. Unfortunately he’s not quite had his scoring boots on [this season], but today he did. He had one cut off for offside, he scores another, and then he hits the bar.

“Hopefully that will give him a lot of confidence and it gives us more confidence as well, because we want to play Danny. We want to play him for his goals and what he can do.” – said Moyes.