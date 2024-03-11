Borussia Dortmund would like Jadon Sancho to remain in their squad beyond this season.

The on-loan Manchester United winger made a surprise return to his former club in January after a public fallingout with Erik Ten Hah meant he lost his place in the Dutchman’s squad.

Consequently, now back in Germany and beginning to tick under Edin Terzic, there is hope the Black and Yellows can bring the Englishman back permanently.

Jadon Sancho out, Donyell Malen in at Man United?

Negotiating with United won’t be straightforward though. Sancho, 25, is under contract at Old Trafford until 2026, and although it seems unlikely he’ll be offered a way back into Ten Hag’s plans, the club won’t want to lose him for free.

Therefore, according to a recent report from Fichajes, although the Bundesliga side would prefer to negotiate another loan for Sancho next season, they are also open to offering Donyell Malen in exchange for a permanent deal.

Malen, 25, is represented by SEG, the same agency that looks after Ten Hag, but with the former Ajax boss having such a poor recruitment record since taking the Old Trafford hot seat nearly two years ago, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the club’s ownership step in and change the way transfers have been dealt with — especially now Sir Jim Ratcliffe is responsible for overseeing the club’s sporting decisions.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old could pose as a decent option — with the same amount of time left on his contract as Sancho has, Malen wouldn’t cost as much as the likes of Antony did when the Red Devils signed him for £86 million from Ajax, and he also boasts some impressive stats.

Featuring in 104 games, in all competitions since joining Dortmund from PSV two-and-a-half years ago, Malen’s current record sees him directly involved in a goal every other game (32 goals and 18 assists).