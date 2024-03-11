Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on the state of the title race after latest Arsenal, Man City & Liverpool results

Fabrizio Romano has provided his exclusive thoughts on the Premier League title race after another intriguing weekend of action that saw Arsenal win to go top of the table while Liverpool and Manchester City drew 1-1 in their big game at Anfield.

Arsenal beat Brentford 2-1 thanks to a late Kai Havertz goal, with Mikel Arteta’s side making it eight wins in a row in the Premier League, while both Liverpool and Man City then took points off each other in a close game that finished one apiece at Anfield yesterday afternoon.

A youthful Liverpool side that have been struggling with injuries performed well against City, who also showed that they’ll continue not to be pushovers as they look to defend their title, and it seems Romano is expecting this extremely tight race to go down to the wire.

Fabrizio Romano on the Premier League title race

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano said: “It was a fantastic game between Liverpool and Manchester City, as expected.

“Obviously a lot of people are saying the draw is a good result for Arsenal, but I still believe title race will see all three teams involved until the final games.

“This looks like being an insane race, with just one point separating the top three. Credit to Liverpool, who were fantastic even with many players out, but also Man City were able to resist in a difficult game at Anfield.

“As for Arsenal, they showed good character to win the game late on against Brentford, and I expect them to be there.”

City are hoping to make it four title victories in a row, while Liverpool will be aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since 2019/20, giving Jurgen Klopp his second championship before he leaves his post at the end of the season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are aiming for a first title in 20 years and will want to make up for coming so close to pipping City to the trophy last season.