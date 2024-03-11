This past weekend, Kai Havertz gained attention when he “dived” during Arsenal’s victory against Brentford at The Emirates.

Havertz was determined to grab the winner by whatever means until he nodded home a thrilling winner, which ultimately made him the hero.

The German went down fairly easily in the box while attempting to win a penalty as a result of that.

The VAR also determined that no penalty should be issued, and the referee did not have it.

However, Havertz was given a yellow card, and several people thought he should have received a second card for diving.

Former referee Dermot Gallagher, however, defended the referees’ decision to not give Havertz a red card when appearing on Sky Sports.

Gallagher shares his views on the Kai Havertz incident

Gallagher clarified why Havertz didn’t receive his marching orders during his interview on Sky on the incident.

“What we have to remember here is that the VAR says no penalty. He can’t recommend a second yellow card. The only time he can say it’s simulation, is if the referee gives the penalty, cos he’s then deceived the referee. If he says no penalty, then the referee can’t then go and send him off, so there’s the dilemma, there’s no halfway house,” Gallagher said.

“I think no [to a second yellow] because I think there’s enough physical contact. I think he hits him with his hip. If you’re going to send a player off for diving it’s got to be a clear dive.”

It could have ended badly for Kai Havertz

On another day, any other referee would have taken the decision to send off Havertz.

He was fortunate to stay on the pitch and then score the winner for the Gunners that took them to the top of the league table.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank was upset about the decision not to send off Havertz as he ultimately scored the winner.

Not only Frank, even Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t have liked that decision from the referee.