‘Go and talk with the owner’ – Mauricio Pochettino opens up on his future at Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino, displaying defiance, declared that he would “never” leave Chelsea and that he doesn’t think the supporters would “love” a new manager any more than they do him.

During Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Brentford, some of the away supporters of the club jeered at Pochettino and even chanted for the Blues manager to be fired and replaced with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

But going into their home match against Newcastle on Monday, Pochettino’s club is ranked eleventh in the league, and it looks nearly clear that they won’t be playing in Europe for the second straight season.

Reminding reporters that the Chelsea squad he inherited is not the same as the ones that have won big trophies in the last 21 years, such as the Champions League in 2012 and 2021, was something the 52-year-old was eager to emphasize.

“Today is a different project”, he said, as quoted by The Standard.

“It’s a different Chelsea. If you are going to judge us analysing the situation comparing it with the past of Chelsea, for sure, no one is going to succeed. The fans are not going to love another coach any more [than me]. It’s a new project, and people need to understand.”

Asked whether he would ever consider quitting as manager, a frustrated Pochettino replied: “No, no, no. Why? Never.”

In addition, Pochettino was questioned about whether he believed Mourinho, who was fired by Roma in January, could manage Chelsea more effectively than he is now.

He said: “I respect Jose. He’s my friend and he was amazing for this club. Circumstances are circumstances. We need to keep pushing, believing in us, and accept all the things that came from the fans. Of course, I respect the fans.

“You need to ask the players. If the players believe that with another coach they’ll do better, I am the first to say: ‘Hey, they can go and talk with the owner and the sporting director.’

Pochettino appears to be doing more harm than good right now when he speaks in public, since many Chelsea supporters are now against him and want him fired.

The Argentine manager came to Chelsea with great expectation but he has failed to deliver at Stamford Bridge.

His job is under serious scrutiny as a number of managers across Europe have been linked with replacing him.

Names like Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim have been mentioned in the media as Pochettino’s possible replacements.