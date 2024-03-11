PL club open talks to sign Crystal Palace £50m man

Crystal Palace may be at risk of losing one of their most important players this summer as Marc Guehi is now said to be the subject of a transfer approach from Liverpool.

Guehi has been in fine form for Palace and it’s even got him into the England fold ahead of Euro 2024 this summer, so it’s hardly surprising that big names like Liverpool seem to be interested.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with Guehi in recent times, but a report from Team Talk now claims that Liverpool are the ones pushing ahead with talks to sign the 23-year-old in a deal worth around £50million.

Guehi had a spell at Chelsea as a youngster, so it will be interesting to see if the Blues come in strongly for him again, or if LFC will be his next chance to play for a big club.

Guehi transfer a major worry for Crystal Palace as clubs also hover for other stars

Guehi is one player linked with a move away from Palace, but he’s far from the only one, with recent reports also linking Michael Olise with the likes of Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

On top of that, Eberechi Eze was wanted by Manchester City last summer and is expected to attract interest again this year, so it could be that some tough times are ahead for the Eagles.

Guehi could cost around £50m, while Olise and Eze might be even more expensive, so Palace certainly stand to make a lot of money, which could then be reinvested into their squad.

This might end up being a positive for the club, but it would also be a major challenge to replace three such influential players all in one go, so it might be that the London outfit will push to keep at least one of them.