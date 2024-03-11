After watching Liverpool and Man City’s thrilling draw at Anfield, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes the Premier League title battle may go down to the wire.

In the exciting match on Sunday, Klopp’s team outplayed Pep Guardiola’s side 1-1 in the second half.

Prior to Alexis Mac Allister’s equalising goal from the penalty spot, John Stones had opened the score.

Now that they are tied with Liverpool on points but have a better goal difference, Arsenal are leading the standings. City are in third place, one point behind.

Carragher believes that this hotly contested race may go all the way to the last day of the season.

Having stated that, Carragher has now expressed his predictions for the winner of the league.

Shortly after yesterday’s action ended, the commentator admitted on Sky Sports that Man City are still the club to beat.

He said on Sky Sports: “If you’re Arsenal you would think a perfect result is a draw.

“I think Liverpool will be watching [Manchester City v Arsenal] and wanting a draw, from Liverpool or Arsenal’s point of view they are trying to chase down City.

“City are still the team to beat I would say.

“Even though Arsenal are top I would prefer to watch Arsenal win at Manchester City and certainly not a City win as City’s last five-to-six games of the season you will expect them to get maximum points.”

Due to FA Cup matches, none of Liverpool, Arsenal, or Man City will play in the league the following weekend. Domestic activity is then put on hold during the international break.

After the international break, Arsenal will travel to Man City in a huge match for the title race.

The title race could still go anywhere considering how it’s going and the kind of form the top three teams are showing. They are currently playing in a different league to the rest of the teams and showing amazing consistency.

Either Klopp could get the perfect farewell, Guardiola could win his fourth league title in a row or Arteta could bring home Arsenal’s first league title in 20 years.