Arsenal remain in talks with Euro giants over risky potential loan-to-buy transfer deal

Arsenal and AC Milan reportedly both remain in contact over a surprise potential transfer deal for Polish defender Jakub Kiwior.

The Gunners signed Kiwior just over a year ago, and he’s impressed since his move from Spezia, despite not always being an automatic starter due to there being so much competition in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal have already faced interest in Kiwior from Milan, and it seems they remain keen to do a deal this summer, with the north Londoners open to an initial loan that could then lead to a permanent sale, according to Fichajes, as cited and translated by Team Talk.

Kiwior could undoubtedly be a fine signing for a club like Milan, but Arsenal might also surely do well to keep hold of the 24-year-old.

Kiwior transfer – sale looks risky for Arsenal after defender’s fine form

Arsenal have had Oleksandr Zinchenko out injured recently and Kiwior has filled in well at left-back, despite normally being a centre-back.

Squad depth is important in a league as competitive as this one, and Arsenal surely need to keep as many options as possible in their squad as they’ve often had bad luck with injuries before, such as last season when William Saliba’s absence almost certainly cost them the title.

Kiwior might not quite have it in him to start every game for Mikel Arteta’s side, but overall it seems risky to let him go when he seems likely to have a bright future in the game.

Milan are a big club and clearly seem to recognise the potential in Kiwior, so perhaps Arsenal can find a way to involve him more often, with Zinchenko perhaps the player who should make way instead after some unconvincing form this season, as well as his problems with injuries that have kept him out of the side for an extended period.