Leeds United will reportedly open talks with Spurs to sign Joe Rodon regardless of whether or not they win promotion back to the Premier League.

That’s according to recent reports, including this one from GiveMeSport, which claim the Whites ‘have a strong chance’ of turning the Welshman’s loan switch permanent and that their league status won’t prevent them from entering negotiations with Daniel Levy.

Joining on a season-long loan last summer, Rodon, 26, has been a revelation at the heart of Daniel Farke’s defence.

The Spurs loanee has been one of the Championship’s most resolute defenders and seems to be loving life in Yorkshire.

Not only that but with Rodon’s contract at Spurs set to expire in less than 18 months, Leeds are in a great position to reach an agreement with their English rivals.

Currently valued at just €6 million (Transfermarkt), Leeds will be hoping to secure the signature of a player who could be one of this summer’s most shrewd signings.

Since the start of the season, Rodon, who has represented Wales on 43 occasions, has featured in 38 games including 33 Championship starts.