‘I know nothing yet’ – Man City player makes astonishing claim about his future

Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo wants to spend the next season in Catalonia, and the Blaugrana want to keep the player at the club.

The Portuguese star is currently on loan at the La Liga side and he wants to extend his stay in Spain.

As the Catalan team prepare to play Napoli in the Champions League, Gazzetta dello Sport seized the opportunity to have a conversation with the Portuguese defender.

The publication asked a number of questions, many of which had to do with the next match, including if the player will be staying with Man City or Barcelona in the future.

Cancelo on his future at Man City

“I was lucky enough to play for only big teams. I am proud of my career because nobody has ever gifted me anything. I’ve conquered everything with sacrifice,” he told GdS, via Football Italia.

“I know nothing yet [about the future], but I’d like to stay here. I grew up watching Ronaldinho’s Barcelona. He’s my idol. I am proud to wear this jersey, and there aren’t other clubs I can join, right?” Cancelo pointed out.

According to recent reports, Man City are willing to sell to the highest bidder and may seek between €25 and €30 million to let him leave this summer.

Barcelona, meanwhile, seem more likely to go after a loan with a buyout option for the upcoming summer.

Any chance of a comeback to Man City?

It looks highly unlikely to see the Portuguese player play for the treble winners again. Pep Guardiola and the club have moved on from him and they have replaced the attacking full-back.

In his absence, Guardiola has a defense that plays like proper defenders and provides him stability at the back.

With Cancelo in the team, Man City were often caught sleeping at the back and that cost them regularly during matches.

City will be hoping to cash in on him in the summer but it remains to be seen how much financially unstable Barcelona can pay for his services.