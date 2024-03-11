Manchester United are interested in signing Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils are set for a busy and important summer transfer window with multiple senior players expected to leave the club.

Although there remains a lot of uncertainty over the future of Erik Ten Hag, according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, United are pressing ahead with their summer plans — and one player at the top of their wishlist is 21-year-old Branthwaite.

Man United want Jarrad Branthwaite

The Carlise-born defender has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season and is even in with a chance of receiving his first senior international call-up, having only represented England at youth level so far in his career.

The futures of Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof are up in the air with the former heavily linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League. Due to his age, 36-year-old Jonny Evans is also a candidate to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

And that could mean Branthwaite, who United are understood to have been extensively scouting, is offered the chance to seal a high-profile transfer sooner rather than later.

The biggest obstacle for the young defender to overcome will be to avoid making the step up too early in his career and failing to live up to expectations. However, should Branthwaite’s development continue on an upward trajectory, there is no doubt he could become one of the country’s leading centre-backs for years to come.