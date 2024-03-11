Manchester United scouted the likes of Gleison Bremer, Giorgio Scalvini, and Teun Koopmeiners yesterday.

A report from Tuttosport via Fichajes claims that Manchester United officials were in attendance to watch the three players ahead of a potential summer move.

Bremer has been linked with the move to the Premier League in recent months, and the 26-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils. Manchester United need to bring in defensive reinforcements and Bremer could prove to be an upgrade on players like Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire. The Brazilian international has been outstanding for Juventus and he is certainly good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the world.

Manchester United have looked vulnerable defensively, and they need to tighten up at the back if they want to compete for trophies once again.

Similarly, Scalvini would be a quality, long-term addition as well. The Italian is regarded as one of the finest young defensive prospects in European football right now and he would be a quality long-term investment. He could develop into a top class defender with the right guidance and Manchester United could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Teun Koopmeiners stars in front of Manchester United scouts

As for Koopmeiners, the Dutch midfielder has been in impressive form for Atalanta and Manchester United scouts will have been delighted with his performance against Juventus. He managed to score a brace in the 2-2 draw between the two teams. He has 12 goals across all competitions this season.

He is an expert when it comes to controlling the tempo of the game, adding creativity and goals to the side. Manchester United need a complete central midfielder like him and the Dutchman should prove to be a quality acquisition.