Man United identify two priority targets in major transfer overhaul this summer

Manchester United have reportedly identified Premier League pair Michael Olise and Jarrad Branthwaite as two of their priority targets for the summer.

In what could be a major overhaul of this Man Utd squad under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, it seems we can expect key changes in defence and attack as a priority for the Red Devils under this new regime.

According to Football Transfers, Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is one big name being eyed up by the club as they look in dire need of an upgrade on Brazilian flop Antony, whose future will surely be in doubt after a lack of impact since following Erik ten Hag from Ajax a year and a half ago.

Meanwhile, the report also suggests Everton’s Branthwaite will also be firmly on the MUFC agenda, after some impressive performances from the 21-year-old at Goodison Park this season.

Manchester United eyeing major transfers to revamp squad

It’s been a frustrating season at Old Trafford and so it makes sense that proven Premier League players are being lined up to strengthen the side, while CaughtOffside understands that the future of manager Ten Hag could also be in some doubt.

Olise and Branthwaite look ideal to help improve results and performances, whilst also looking like good options for the present and future of the team due to being both proven in the Premier League, but still young enough to improve further.

Still, such is the scale of the job that needs doing at United, it remains to be seen if players like this will be that keen on going there now, with the Football Transfers report noting that Olise also has suitors in the form of other top clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea.

These players won’t come cheap either, with the report noting that Olise has a £60m release clause, while Branthwaite could cost as much as £75m.