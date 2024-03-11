Video: Mykhailo Mudryk nutmegs Newcastle defender before composed finish

Chelsea are in full control against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge as Mykhailo Mudryk has scored a wonderful goal to make it 3-1 to the Blues.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side went ahead in the match after just six minutes through a cheeky Nicolas Jackson goal before Alexander Isak would equalise for the away side just before halftime.
A wonderful Cole Palmer goal would restore Chelsea’s lead in the second half and a third from Mudryk has now given the West London club a comfortable lead.
The Ukrainian’s goal was splendid to watch as he nutmegged a Newcastle defender before remaining composed to go around the goalkeeper.
Watch: Mykhailo Mudryk shows composure to give Chelsea a 3-1 lead
What a finish from Mykhailo Mudryk ?
Chelsea have a two-goal cushion against Newcastle ? pic.twitter.com/6WyjUX5P71
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 11, 2024
Mykhailo Mudryk rounds the keeper and scores in style to make it 3-1! ? pic.twitter.com/kYhXR5fWiD
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 11, 2024