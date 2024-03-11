Video: Mykhailo Mudryk nutmegs Newcastle defender before composed finish

Chelsea are in full control against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge as Mykhailo Mudryk has scored a wonderful goal to make it 3-1 to the Blues. 

Mauricio Pochettino’s side went ahead in the match after just six minutes through a cheeky Nicolas Jackson goal before Alexander Isak would equalise for the away side just before halftime.

A wonderful Cole Palmer goal would restore Chelsea’s lead in the second half and a third from Mudryk has now given the West London club a comfortable lead.

The Ukrainian’s goal was splendid to watch as he nutmegged a Newcastle defender before remaining composed to go around the goalkeeper.

Watch: Mykhailo Mudryk shows composure to give Chelsea a 3-1 lead

