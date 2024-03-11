Champions League goalscorer drops summer transfer hint about Newcastle

Yankuba Minteh continues to shine on loan at Feyenoord and he’s dropped a major hint about his long-term future at Newcastle United.

The 19-year-old was signed by the Magpies in 2023 but is yet to make his debut for the club, instead sealing a temporary move to the Eredivisie.

Minteh looks an exciting young talent, however, so Newcastle fans will no doubt be itching to get a look at him in action for their club.

He’s now spoken about his future at St James’ Park, and perhaps hinted about what will happen with his return to Newcastle this summer.

“If I have the chance to stay here, I do. Feyenoord is a fantastic club,” he said.

It may be that Minteh is in the best place for his development right now, giving him more of a chance to play regularly than he’d have at Newcastle.

