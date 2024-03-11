Newcastle United are reportedly looking to bolster their attack ahead of next season, and according to recent reports, the Magpies have identified Wolves winger Pedro Neto as the ideal upgrade.

The 24-year-old winger, who is enjoying another excellent individual campaign, is expected to be one of this summer’s big movers.

The Portuguese forward is valued at £60 million by Wolves, and, if sold, would become the club’s most expensive-ever departure, surpassing Matheus Nunes’ £53 million move to Manchester City last summer.

Newcastle latest club to want Pedro Neto

And according to a recent report from talkSPORT, among Neto’s suitors is Newcastle. The Geordies may be forced to offload a current player before entering into negotiations though.

Miguel Almirion is an obvious contender to be sacrificed by Eddie Howe, who is understood to be ‘aware’ he may have to sanction sales to reinforce his squad. As for Almiron, the Paraguay international was a January target for clubs in Saudi Arabia. However, whether or not the likes of Al-Shabab reignite their interest in South American at the end of the season remains unknown.

However, when it comes to Neto, who was born in Viana do Castelo in March 2000, the possibility of leaving Molienoux is one that many fans will argue is overdue. The 24-year-old has continually been the club’s standout performer and looks head and shoulders above the rest.

Set to follow in the footsteps of former teammate Diogo Jota, who joined Liverpool three-and-a-half years ago, Neto looks destined to be the next big star to come out of the Midlands.

Since joining Wolves from Serie A Lazio in 2019, Neto, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored 14 goals and registered 24 assists in 134 games in all competitions. He has been capped five times for Portugal at senior international level.