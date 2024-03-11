Video: Nicolas Jackson produces “cute” finish to give Chelsea lead over Newcastle

Chelsea have taken the lead over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge courtesy of a Nicolas Jackson goal Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville labelled as “cute”.

The match is a big one for both sides if they have any hopes of sneaking into the Premier League’s European places in what has been a tough season for both squads.

However, it is the Blues that have made the fast start in London with Nicolas Jackson opening the scoring after six minutes with a very clever finish.

Gary Neville labelled it as “cute” on Sky Sports’ broadcast of the game and it will be interesting to see how Newcastle respond to going behind so early.

Watch: Nicolas Jackson produces a clever finish to give Chelsea the lead

