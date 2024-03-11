Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has acknowledged that the reason behind his furious altercation with Kevin De Bruyne was becuase the midfielder’s refusal to be replaced against Liverpool.

De Bruyne was sidelined for the last thirty minutes of City’s intense 1-1 draw with Liverpool as a result of Guardiola’s daring tactical decision.

When De Bruyne saw his number raised over the Anfield touchline, he let Guardiola know how he felt.

In front of the Anfield crowd, the two had a protracted and intense argument that lasted while they were on the substitutes’ bench.

By the time of the substitution, the high-stakes Premier League match was evenly balanced after Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty cancelled out John Stones’ opener, which was helped by De Bruyne’s deft corner.

After intense pressure from Liverpool in the second half, City managed to hold out the last minutes, and when Jeremy Doku struck the post, they were dangerously close to taking all three points.

Guardiola said to beIN Sports that De Bruyne’s substitution was solely tactical after the final whistle.

In response to a question about whether the 32-year-old’s rage was caused by a reluctance to come off, he responded:

“Yeah. I like it, I like it.”

Guardiola said in his press conference following the game: “He’s happy now. I like it that he was upset. He has a chance next game to prove how wrong I was.”

De Bruyne’s enormous impact at the business end of the game means that he’s often one of the first players City turn to when things get tough.

In his last nine games in all competitions, the midfield maestro has racked up nine assists, including the corner routine that allowed Stones to poke home at Anfield.

Next Saturday, when City host Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarterfinals, De Bruyne will be back in action.

Ederson, though, might not have it as good. In the course of awarding a careless penalty, the Sky Blues goalkeeper hurt himself, and following the 1-1 tie, Guardiola said, “It does not look good.”