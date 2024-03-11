Return date set for Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, depends on one thing

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold hopes to recover from his current injury in time for the Red’s match with Brighton at the end of March.

The full-back is currently suffering from a knee injury which was suffered during a clash with Burnley on February 10 and has been out of action ever since.

According to the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, Alexander-Arnold will undergo his rehabilitation work in the next weeks and the full-back hopes to return for Liverpool’s next league game against Brighton.

However, this will depend on his rehab work and if that doesn’t go to plan, the 25-year-old will be out for a little longer.

No need to rush Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return

Alexander-Arnold is one of Liverpool’s best creative assets and has been a crucial player for Jurgen Klopp for years. However, his injury problems over recent months have allowed Conor Bradley to showcase his talents and the youngster has stepped up massively.

The 20-year-old has left many Liverpool fans wanting him to remain in the right-back role, even when Alexander-Arnold returns.

Therefore, the Merseyside club can take their time in easing the defender back to full fitness as they will need him for the rest of the title run-in.