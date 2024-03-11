Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Benfica midfielder Joao Neves ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young players in European football right now and a report via Daily Mail claims that Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to approve a big-money move for the youngster.

Neves is expected to cost over £100 million and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done. It is no secret that the Red Devils need to improve their midfield options and Neves would be a quality long-term investment for them.

However, he will come at a premium and Manchester United should look to secure European qualification to afford him. They have been spending freely in recent windows and they will need to comply with the financial regulations as well. Missing out on Champions League qualification would result in a loss of revenue and therefore Manchester United might not be able to spend significantly at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Joao Neves could transform Manchester United

Neves has established himself as a key player for Benfica since the departure of Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea. The 19-year-old is adept at controlling the tempo of the game and recycling possession. He could be the ideal partner for someone like Casemiro at the heart of the Manchester United midfield.

The Red Devils have not been able to dominate midfield contests this season and they need a technically gifted central midfielder like Neves in the summer. The 19-year-old could be attracted to the idea of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world and a move to the Premier League will be an exciting step up for him.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his world-class potential.