Transfer news: Haaland Barcelona TRUTH, Yoro scouted by Man Utd, Lukaku’s Chelsea future & more

Reaction to Liverpool’s draw with Manchester City, plus those Klopp-Germany links

It was a fantastic game between Liverpool and Manchester City, as expected. Obviously a lot of people are saying the draw is a good result for Arsenal, but I still believe title race will see all three teams involved until the final games. This looks like being an insane race, with just one point separating the top three. Credit to Liverpool, who were fantastic even with many players out, but also Man City were able to resist in a difficult game at Anfield. As for Arsenal, they showed good character to win the game late on against Brentford, and I expect them to be there.

We inevitably keep hearing more speculation about Jurgen Klopp’s future after he leaves Liverpool this summer, with some rumours about the German national team job for 2026. The only thing I know for sure right now is that Klopp is not intending to speak to any club or national team now – no chance. Germany have Julian Nagelsmann now, a top coach, so their full focus on the Euros and we will see after that. But for sure Klopp won’t negotiate anything now or this summer, no way.

I can also guarantee no decision has been made on Fabio Carvalho’s future, and talks have not even started. Hull are super happy with the player since signing him on loan, but I’m sure this is not something you decide now; also Liverpool are still waiting for new director, new manager…so there are too many factors before deciding on the player’s future, it will take time.

Mason Greenwood expected to seal transfer away from Manchester United

Getafe have said in public that they will try to keep Mason Greenwood after his strong performances for the club since joining on loan from Manchester United in the summer. He is very happy there, but from what I’m hearing Man United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will take their time to discuss internally what is the best decision for all parties involved.

Still, what I’m also hearing, day by day, is that the feeling is that Greenwood is expected to leave Manchester United on a permanent transfer. United could be open to allowing Greenwood to move permanently this summer, this is the expectation as things stand, as we wait for a final decision. Let’s see what will happen in terms of interest from other clubs, but he’s doing very well in La Liga so it’s one to watch and United have opened the door to an exit for Greenwood.

Leny Yoro transfer fee still to be determined amid Man Utd interest

Leny Yoro is one of the most exciting talents who could be on the market this summer, and there have been fresh stories about Manchester United trying to win the race for the young Lille defender’s signature.

For now, my understanding is that there will be many clubs in the race. For sure Real Madrid are there, same for Paris Saint-Germain. Man United have sent scouts to follow him but at the moment, no more movement as still waiting for new board to decide for summer transfer window plans.

It’s also important to note that Yoro will not be cheap for sure, but the final price is not clear yet as Lille president Olivier Letang will decide that around May.

What next for Romelu Lukaku after fine season on loan at Roma?

Romelu Lukaku has been asked about his future and didn’t seem too keen to comment, but what we do know is that Chelsea made a gentleman’s agreement last summer, not a formal release clause, to include a price for 2024.

There is no buy option in Lukaku’s loan with Roma, but this summer any club interested in the player can pay €40m to sign him. Let’s see what happens in this interesting situation – Lukaku prefers to stay quiet now and focus on performing on the pitch, as we know what happened when he gave that interview to Sky Italia just a few months after joining Chelsea, which caused him a lot of problems.

Roma are doing fantastic under Daniele De Rossi at the moment, but it will be crucial for them to know if they’re playing Champions League football next season before deciding how to proceed with signings. This will be a crucial factor for Financial Fair Play.

Erling Haaland focused on Manchester City despite Barcelona transfer talk

There have been many rumours about Erling Haaland, and he’s said you never know what can happen in the future, but that he’s very happy with Manchester City – the club, his teammates, the board – no changes expected for Haaland, despite rumours about Barcelona.

Haaland’s agent Rafaela Pimenta recently met with Barcelona, and that’s attracted some headlines, but my understanding is that that meeting was to discuss different players; with Haaland and Barcelona there is really nothing to say. We also know Barca’s financial situation means this deal would be very difficult, so there’s really nothing to it as of today.

Haaland’s focus is on Manchester City, and we also know the club’s intention is to keep the striker for the long term and to offer him a new contract.