Newcastle could decide to sell fan favourite defender in £20m deal

Newcastle United could reportedly be ready to consider selling Kieran Trippier in the summer transfer window.

The England international has been a real fan favourite for the Magpies since his move from Atletico Madrid, and it would surely be a blow to lose him.

However, there was genuine interest from Bayern Munich during the January transfer window, and it seems there’s still a chance Trippier could move on for the right price this summer.

Reports suggest Newcastle would be willing to let the former Tottenham full-back go for around £20million, so it will be interesting to see if there are any suitors.

Trippier still looks good enough to play at the highest level, and his departure might come at a good time for NUFC as they need to balance the books in order to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play regulations.