West Ham legend won’t manage the club because of David Sullivan stance

West Ham United legend Paolo di Canio recently declared his dream to manage the club one day.

He was a key player for West Ham during his time at the club.

However, West Ham majority owner David Sullivan has previously admitted that Di Canio is not likely to manage the club anytime soon especially because of his political stance and links to a fascist Lazio fan group.

Sullivan revealed in 2013 that Di Canio will not be managing the club until he has renounced fascism.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if David Moyes can hold on to his job beyond this season.

West Ham have had a mixed campaign in the Premier League and they were expected to do better. It remains to be seen whether the Hammers can finish the season strongly and push for European qualification.

Given the kind of backing Moyes received during the summer transfer window, West Ham will have to finish the Premier League campaign in a respectable position for him to hold on to his job.