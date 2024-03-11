‘Would do everything possible’ – Journalist on Man United’s move for Premier League hero

The summer transfer window may see Manchester United looking for a new striker.

Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that if Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane becomes available, the Red Devils would do all in their power to get him.

Man United are expected to sign a striker this summer even after spending big on Rasmus Hojlund last summer.

The Dane has finally settled at Old Trafford but the Red Devils feel they need someone more experienced who can share the burden of scoring goals and help Hojlund with his development.

Kane was a target of Man United last summer but it proved difficult to conclude a deal for the England captain. Should that opportunity arise this summer, they want to make the big signing happen.

Given Kane’s significance to the Bundesliga team, Bayern won’t want to let him go when the transfer window opens, but he may be open to returning to the Premier League in the summer, according to sources.

Jones has stated that United will exert every effort to sign Kane should he become available, but it won’t be simple to do so.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “If United are going to sign a striker then Kane is as good as it gets. So we know there’s admiration for him and they do still hold some interest. At the moment, I wouldn’t have huge expectations around it. If Kane is genuinely unsettled, as some reports have suggested, and he wants to return to England, then you have to make sure you’re in the loop as to is it possible to sign him, and Man Utd will do that. But let’s face it, there is very little sign at the moment of Man United signing a player for mega money. So even if his situation does start to open up, it’s still going to be difficult to sign him. They would do everything possible to make it happen if they saw potential, but it’s hugely difficult to do.”

Last summer, Kane would have felt that his best chance of winning a trophy, something that he has failed to do in his career, would be by joining Bayern Munich. But things have not gone as planned for him.

Bayern are losing the Bundesliga title to Bayern Leverkusen and winning the Champions League this season looks like a mountain to climb for the German team.

Man United are not the same attractive prospect that they used to be in the past but the club’s new hierarchy, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is determined to make big moves in the summer in order to make the club competitive again and match the level of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.