Exclusive: Man United have scouted star but transfer fee to be decided later, says expert

Manchester United have scouted Lille centre-back Leny Yoro but his price tag still hasn’t been decided yet, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old is one of the most exciting young talents in the game at the moment, having really caught the eye in Ligue 1 in recent times, but it seems Man Utd will have plenty of competition for his signature this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that United are alongside Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as admirers of Yoro.

United could do with signing a top young defender in the summer, as both Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are not getting any younger, and haven’t always been entirely convincing performers at Old Trafford.

Yoro looks like a player with a huge future, so it would be an ideal signing for MUFC to get their new project off the ground under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but it seems clear it won’t be an easy deal to get done.

Yoro transfer fee to be decided closer to the summer, says Romano

Discussing the saga, Romano said: “Leny Yoro is one of the most exciting talents who could be on the market this summer, and there have been fresh stories about Manchester United trying to win the race for the young Lille defender’s signature.

“For now, my understanding is that there will be many clubs in the race. For sure Real Madrid are there, same for Paris Saint-Germain. Man United have sent scouts to follow him but at the moment, no more movement as still waiting for new board to decide for summer transfer window plans.

“It’s also important to note that Yoro will not be cheap for sure, but the final price is not clear yet as Lille president Olivier Letang will decide that around May.”