Al Hilal trump Man City and Real Madrid to make football history

To set a record at the expense of Man City, Real Madrid and the great Ajax side of the 1970s takes some doing, but that’s exactly what’s happened after Saudi Pro League side, Al Hilal, defeated Al Ittihad in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

Jorge Jesus had already overseen a record-equalling run of 27 consecutive wins, to place them alongside Welsh side New Saints FC, who managed the incredible feat in 2016.

The longest winning streak in football history ?#AlHilal ?

Hello @GWR ?

Rangers had managed 20 in 2013, Man City’s 21 came in the 2020/21 season, whilst the Spanish giants had achieved their 22 wins in 2014.

2020 also saw Bayern Munich reach 23 wins in all competitions with Coritiba’s 24 coming in 2011.

Ajax are the only team with two entries on this prestigious list, managing 25 victories in 1955 and 26 victories in the 1971-72 season.

New Saints FC must’ve felt that their mark would serve them well for years to come, and they managed eight years before Al Hilal took their crown, and set an historic all-time world record of 28 consecutive wins.

??? Al Hilal are the first team ever to complete 28 consecutive wins! Congrats on this historical achievement, Al Hilal ?

Players such as Aleksandar Mitrovic, Neymar, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Renan Lodi, Malcom, Yassine Bounou and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will surely have had their detractors for moving to the Saudi Pro League in the first place, but all will have contributed in some way to setting a mark which surely will stand the test of time.