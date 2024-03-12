Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of highly talented midfielder Keilan Quinn from West Brom.

The 16-year-old midfielder is highly rated in England and he has a bright future ahead of him. The signing could prove to be a quality long-term investment for Aston Villa.

The West Midlands club will reportedly pay a fee of around £1 million and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line quickly.

Aston Villa are looking to build a quality squad for the future and it is no surprise that they are investing in talented young players.

Quinn could develop into an important first-team player for Aston Villa with the right guidance.

A move to the Premier League club will be an exciting opportunity for the youngster and he will look to force his way into the first-team setup in the coming seasons.

BOOM ? Understand Aston Villa are set to complete signing of 16-year-old Keilan Quinn from rivals West Brom. #AVFC The 2007 born midfielder has already said his goodbyes. West Brom continuing to produce top young players. #WBA pic.twitter.com/Xji0dL76N2 — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) March 12, 2024

Aston Villa are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and they have an exciting project. The opportunity to play for them will be quite tempting for most players.

They have a quality manager like Unai Emery in charge as well and the Spanish manager could help the 16-year-old midfielder improve in the coming seasons.

The reported £1 million investment could prove to be a major bargain if Quinn manages to establish himself as a first team player for Aston Villa in the coming seasons.