Barcelona team news: Joao Felix misses out in game of the season

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has made a huge call in what is the biggest game of his club’s season so far, leaving Joao Felix on the bench against Napoli in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg tie.

It’s been a disappointing campaign for the Catalans, and unless Real Madrid slip up in the league, then the Champions League represents their only realistic chance at winning any silverware.

Lamine Yamal keeps Joao Felix out of Barcelona line-up vs Napoli

Given that Man City, Los Blancos and others are still in the competition, you’d likely be hard pressed to find anyone willing to back the Spanish giants in the European competition too.

In any event, that has to be the aim for Barca as Xavi begins to wind down his two-year tenure in the dugout.

His team selection is certainly a brave one against Victor Osimhen et al too.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen keeps goal at Inaki Pena’s expense, whilst 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi retains his place in central defence alongside Ronald Araujo.

Jules Kounde and Joao Cancelo will play in the full-back roles whilst Ilkay Gundogan and Andreas Christensen will be joined by the marauding 20-year-old Fermin Lopez in midfield.

Up front, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal keeps Joao Felix sidelined, and the teen will be supplying the bullets to Robert Lewandowski along with Raphinha, the Brazilian quickly recovering from an injury that saw him subbed off in the recent Mallorca game.