It appears as though Casemiro’s time at Manchester United could be coming to an end this summer.

As reported by The Mail, Manchester United deployed a scout to the Allianz Stadium on Sunday to observe the match between Atalanta and Juventus. The game concluded in a 2-2 draw, with Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners netting both goals for Atalanta.

However, Koopmeiners isn’t the man the Red Devils were interested in. It was his teammate Ederson.

Newcastle and Manchester United targeting Ederson

Newcastle United also expressed interest in Ederson, a former Brazil under-20 international, during the January transfer window. However, Erik ten Hag’s team is also considering the South American player, having engaged in previous dealings with Atalanta in the past.

Rasmus Hojlund made the switch from the Italian club last summer, whereas winger Amad had a stint with the Bergamo-based side before transferring to Manchester during the 2020-21 season. Ederson, now in his second full season at Atalanta after joining from Salernitana in January 2022, might witness the expansion of this list of signings.

Manchester United eyeing Casemiro’s replacement: Atalanta’s Ederson

At 24 years old, Ederson has scored six goals across all competitions for Atalanta this season, with five in Serie A and one in the Europa League, where the Italian club is still competing.

If a deal is finalised, it could spell the end for fellow Brazilian Casemiro at Old Trafford. The £60 million midfielder is contracted with United until 2026 but has encountered difficulties in his second season in England after looking the part during his debut campaign.

Casemiro isn’t the sole Ten Hag midfield signing who might see his days numbered beyond the summer. Sofyan Amrabat is anticipated to return to parent club Fiorentina following a tough loan stint, and Christian Eriksen, who garnered interest in January, has also been linked with a potential departure.