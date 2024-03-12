Bobby Power, a former player of Manchester United, passed away at the age of 40.

Power, who starred in the 2000 cult classic football film “There’s Only One Jimmy Grimble” as Gorgeous’ Gordon Burley, unfortunately passed away after a fight with pancreatic cancer.

The father of three has worked as a personal trainer in the city for many years and was a member of the Manchester United junior squad in the 1990s.

In the years that followed, he shared his passion of exercise and the outdoors and amassed a sizable internet following.

Bobby passed away in February, sadly, and tributes are already flooding in for him.

Kaitlyn Eadsforth, one of his grieving daughters, stated: “He was really outgoing. Literally anywhere he went, he would talk to anyone.

“He was like a social butterfly, in any room that he went in.

“If he wasn’t at the gym he was climbing mountains. He loved helping other people.

“That’s what he was all about really – helping people physically and mentally.”

He was a member of United’s academy system and worked for years as a personal trainer in Manchester. He felt abnormally exhausted after ascending a mountain, and he began to worry that something was amiss when he began to lose his appetite and turned yellow.

Bobby’s looks drastically changed when he transferred into Dr. Kershaw’s Hospice in Oldham.

His mum Estrella Barry said: “He spent the rest of his life trying to find a cure. He wanted to live for his girls. He did everything he could.

“He thought he was going in to get strong so he could get chemotherapy in Liverpool.

“But unfortunately that’s the last place he went.”

On Valentine’s Day, Bobby wed Jemma Power-Bliss in front of friends and family at the hospice.

Bobby leaves behind his daughters, Heidi, 12, Kaitlyn, 19, and Loren, 20.